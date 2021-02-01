There's still a wait for COVID vaccinations for educators in the Coastal Bend, but health officials say there is a plan

The wait for school employees looks to continue for another week.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Corpus Christi ISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said he was disappointed that teachers and school staff were not among the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

But there is the possibility some of those educators could soon be in line to get the shot.



The first round of vaccinations went to doctors, nurses and first responders in our area. Dr. Hernandez believed teachers and school staff should’ve also made the cut.

Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez said she’s working on a plan to get some of those educators vaccinated.

"We are working with all the superintendents of all the ISD‘s in Nueces County," Rodriguez said. "They are all eager for the majority of their staff to get vaccinated."

"It’s on a voluntary basis and they want to get vaccinated and we’re looking at, can we accommodate them by going to Buc Stadium or Veterans Memorial or even West Oso High School and vaccinate them quickly through that process, and with all the ISD’s getting vaccinated."



Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales is also concerned about our huge rise in positive COVID cases and wants to get teachers and school staff members vaccinated quickly.

"I want all of our school nurses vaccinated, they are within the tier 1A," Canales said. "In addition, I’m advocating for that 1B tier to open up as soon as possible, which I believe will be next week. My goal is to protect as many people as we can.”

That 1B tier group includes those over the age of 65.

Rodriguez said in Nueces County, there are about 400 educators and school personnel who are 65 and older. She said unfortunately, there’s not enough vaccines available to get those folks vaccinated.

The health department has no vaccines left and the next shipments may not be here until January 5 or 6.

Those shots may end up being used to vaccinate folks in nursing homes. The wait for school employees looks to continue for another week.

