Thomas J. Henry, TEXAS YES distribute school supplies

The event took place at Hillcrest Elementary School Friday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Philanthropist and personal injury attorney Thomas J. Henry distributed school supplies alongside nonprofit TEXAS YES at Del Valle ISD's Hillcrest Elementary School Friday morning.

The event, which ran from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., stems from TEXAS YES's Box of Dreams program. The initiative gifts Title 1 elementary school students with needed school supplies free of charge.

"TEXAS YES understands the crucial need for school supplies, especially with rising inflation prices," organizers said in a press release.

Each kit distributed at the event contained items such as:

Colored pencils

Crayons

Notebook paper

Spiral notebooks

Big erasers

Glue sticks

Folders

Rulers

Pencils

Ballpoint pens

Tissues

TEXAS YES is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit aiming to provide students with the necessary classroom supplies to achieve long-term academic success.

"Since 1998, we’ve supplied students and teachers at Title 1 schools with school supply kits, STEAM development grants and more," the organization said. "Over the years, more than $4 million has been put back into our communities through school supply distribution, scholarships for high school students, grants for schools and educational nonprofits and access to books."

Meanwhile, Thomas J. Henry Law PLLC is one of the nation's leading personal injury firms with offices in San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Corpus Christi and Dallas.