CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our daily routines haven't been the same for weeks and we've had no choice but to adjust. For some, adjusting isn't that simple, especially for children with autism. A leading autism expert has some tips for parents who might be having trouble adapting to the idea of no traditional school.

Children around the world have taken a step out of the classroom and into the new COVID-19 reality. And while that step has been hard enough, it's been especially hard on children with autism.

Dr. Annette Nunez is a psychotherapist and leading autism expert. She says because the kids are out of school, they can lose traditional classroom objectives.

'"The way we communicate is we say we don't like something or we don't want do something, well children with autism don't have the words," Dr. Nunez said. "So if we're feeling stressed and anxious then their child is feeling that a hundred times more."

"What I've been telling parents, maybe this is a time that we don't focus on academics and we focus on life skills? Dressing themselves independently, learning how to brush their teeth, learning how to use utensils. Those are things that are really important that kids can work on at home right now."

Dr. Nunez says children with autism thrive with consistency and reaching goals.

"So you can say, 'if you get your math work done, then we can have our fun Friday," Dr. Nunez said. "Or if you get three reading assignments done, we can have our fun Friday, or if you have two meltdowns, then we can have our fun Friday.

Unplugging and stepping outside is just as important as the next lesson.

'Running and racing and crashing into couch cushions or wrapping up the child in a blanket like a burrito and unrolling them because that gives them the sensory input that's needed to help organize them." Dr. Nunez added.

Parents can't forget to schedule themselves a moment to relax, and slowdown.

"When can they take breaks? When can they have that extra cup of coffee? When can they Facetime a friend or family member? When can they go outside and walk around the block?" Dr. Nunez asked.

While parents can't control what goes in the outside world, they can control what goes on inside their house.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: