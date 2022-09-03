How to pack healthy school lunches

Nutrition plays a vital role in kids’ ability to grow and develop in the classroom.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As families settle back into the back-to-school routine, many parents are hoping to ensure their kids have the healthiest start to the year. Packing lunches may feel like a chore for some caregivers but doctors say nutrition plays a vital role in kids’ ability to grow and develop in the classroom.

When the lunch bell rings, what students pull out of their lunchbox really does matter.

“Studies show kids who eat a nutritious breakfast and lunch actually function much better physically and academically. They’re able to pay attention, finish their assignments and do everything the school and teachers need them to do throughout the day to be successful,” Novant Health pediatrician Dr. Amra Zuzo said.

Zuzo said parents packing lunches should aim to get every food group in because having variety is important.

“We want to make sure they have fruits and vegetables and a lot of proteins in their diets,” she said. “In most cases our kids like carbohydrates so it’s very important to balance the other things.”

Sweet treats or snacks are okay in moderation but Zuzo recommends getting kids involved and teaching the importance of healthy eating early on. That way students buying lunch in the cafeteria are making good choices naturally.

“It’s very important to teach them those choices and then also to sort of ask them what flavors and what foods and textures they like and you can often help them make those foods that are available and that are nutritious a little tastier so they’ll actually be more likely to want to eat them and want to choose them in the school lunch line,” Zuzo said.

Feeding brains and bodies for success in school.