Tips, reminders to help parents, students navigate distance learning from home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time, hallways and classrooms were not filled with students fresh from vacation. However, teachers said although it didn't look like years past, it still felt like the first day of school.

"Our first day just like most, staff, students, parents probably started off a little bit in a cluster," said Jeanette Kukoda, a 5th grade teacher for the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

Several schools in the Coastal Bend adopted distance learning in response to COVID-19. Educators from Sylvan Learning of Corpus Christi and CCISD offered some help in navigating this new digital era.

"When you are setting your student up, it's a really good idea to write out their schedule," said Kukoda.

When it's time to learn, it's best to choose a quiet space, free from distractions.

"Don't put them in a living room with a TV on and people in the kitchen," she added.

"Limit cell phone usage. Maybe apps that they don't really need specifically for school," said Andrea Flores, Director of Education over at Sylvan.

Heather McDonald with Sylvan Learning reminded parents the importance of engaging your children and talking to them about their assignments and not to forget about the resources offered to you by the school.

"Schools provide websites where you can log in and see if there's assignments are missing and if that assignment is missing, get with your child and say 'hey, what's going on with this assignment? do you need help with this?" McDonald said.

McDonald said it's important to reward your child when they're doing a good job.

"It could be as small as getting them their favorite ice cream for dessert to maybe playing a game with mom and dad if they have time," McDonald said.

Jeanette Kukoda said to stay positive because distance learning can have additional benefits in the long run.

"You guys are gonna be so much higher at this level of technology and you're gonna know things and be able to teach your parents so it's a really great skill that we're building and we kind have to think about that as one of the really big positives."