Tuloso Midway ISD: All students to return to in-person learning on April 26

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All students in the Tuloso Midway Indepenent School District will be making the return to in-person learning on Monday, April 26.

Right now, district officials say about 70-percent of students have already made the switch from remote learning to on campus learning.

The decision to have everyone return was made by school board trustees this past Monday.

Parents receiving notification this week about the decision.

Superintendent Dr. Rick Fernandez tells 3 News there were different factors that led to that decision including what he said has been a huge dip in the number of COVID cases within the district.

"Over 80 percent of our staff are vaccinated. We are going to continue with that. 70 percent of our students are already back to in person instruction, that speaks volumes." said Fernandez.

He said other factors include a learning loss due to some students not being in the classroom and the strain on staff having to do both in person and remote at the same time.

Dr. Fernandez praising teachers for their hard work over the last year.

The mask wearing, the cleaning, the social distancing will remain in place.

Those protocols he said have proven to be successful in keeping students and staff safe.

He said with 6 weeks left of the academic year, the return will allow them to get a running start for the next school year which actually begins in July.

"Nothing beats face to face, nothing beats seeing a smiling child, understanding in the moment if they are receiving the information, not receiving it, if they need extra help, The other thing we have to consider is the mental health of our students, some of them have been disconnected for quite some time and we really got to get them back in school," said Fernandez.

For those students who might be more at risk because of health reasons there will be a campus appeals process parents can take.

There are currently just under 4-thousand students within the Tuloso Midway school district.

