Tuloso Midway ISD Superintendent placed on paid leave

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Rick Fernandez, the superintendent for the Tuloso Midway Independent School District, was placed on paid administrative leave on Thursday. John W. White, the Assistant Superintendent for Leadership and Learning with the TM ISD, confirmed Fernandez' leave with 3News.
The details behind his leave are limited. District leaders said any further employment action will be determined by the school board. At this time, school leaders said they cannot comment further on personnel matters.
Fernandez has been the superintendent for the district since Sept. 2020.
According to the district's website, Fernandez most recently served as the Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools in Tomball ISD. He began his career as a Teacher in Houston ISD and also served as Assistant Principal and Principal in Katy and Houston ISD.
