Tuloso Midway students head to state for UIL One Act Play

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Theatre students at Tuloso Midway High School received the red carpet treatment Wednesday as they head to state. The drumline led the group of thespians throughout the high school as fellow students cheered.

The group is competing in the UIL One Act Play State Competition. It will be taking place in San Antonio this weekend.

The team beat out hundreds of other schools to be among the top eight in the state to make it this far in the 4-A division.

The students said they are excited to show off what they have worked so hard on after last year was cut short because of the pandemic.

"We are all so thankful," senior Lorena San-Pedro said. "We have so much support here at TM from our administration and teachers and everyone. Being back in the routine and getting to have this opportunity again, and fulfill this dream of going to state again is so rewarding."

The competition is this Saturday.

