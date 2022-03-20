'Touch-A-Truck' gets kids in contact with how our community moves

The Junior League held their annual event this Saturday, bringing a fleet of different working vehicles to Whataburger Field!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday, the Junior League of Corpus Christi held their yearly 'Touch-A-Truck' event at Whataburger Field!

The free event gave families across the Coastal Bend a chance to engage with working trucks of all types. Not only that, but they got to meet the people who drive those vehicles to build, protect, and serve the community.

Vehicles types included emergency, construction, transportation, delivery, and more.

Monique Vela and Bree Sanchez with the Junior League are proud to provide this informative and interactive event to the community.

To Sanchez, it helps get people in touch with the core building blocks that "make the community move and continue to grow."

Touch-A-Truck even featured a sensory sensitive hour for young children and adults who needed a quiet space to fully enjoy the event before things got too loud.

This year, over 1,500 people pre-registered for the event! So they're already hard at work planning to host it again next year.

