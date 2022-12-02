Traveling STEM exhibit makes a stop at West Oso High School

The event helped show students the wide world of science, introducing them to the potential paths they can take.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 'In Search of Earth's Secrets' is a pop-up science encounter, as they put it. The traveling showcase of STEM fields made a stop at West Oso High School this Saturday, and gave kids a chance to explore what these areas have to offer.

It's a project that's been going on for five years now, and you can click here to learn more about them.

Students and parents could take part in all kind of activities from a miniature fossil dig, to a core drilling experiment, to learning about natural disasters like tsunamis and earthquakes.

Kim Moore, the director of academics for the campus, says that even the smallest experience can make a big difference in what a future scientist decides to study.

She says that "hopefully it will generate an interest in them to continue learning as they grow older about STEM and perhaps pursue a career in STEM."

The event was free, and open to the public.

