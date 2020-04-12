Truancy rates in the Coastal Bend impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Since classes are now face-to-face and online, many parents might not realize that if children fail to log on to virtual classes, the student is marked absent.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As more students are forced to do remote learning, technology issues and personal issues are making it difficult for several students.

"Attendance is poor right now and that's a problem," said Nancy Vera, President of Corpus Christi's American Federation of Teachers.

Vera expressed concern about the truancy problem in the Corpus Christi Independent School District. She said that our courts are not enforcing the truancy requirements, so parents are not making sure their kids are getting to class.

"Right now is when all students should be attending school, whether it's virtually or face-to-face," Vera said.

Judge Thelma Rodriguez, Precinct 2 Place 2 Justice of the Peace for Nueces County, is one of the judges that hears truancy cases for the district. She said that CCISD is currently presenting some cases.

"Nothing in the law has changed due to COVID, in reference to truancy," Rodriguez said.

Since classes are now face-to-face and online, many parents might not realize that if children fail to log on to virtual classes, the student is marked absent; and after too many of those, kids and parents will have to appear before a judge.

Rodriguez said that in her court, she tries to address the needs of the student and the parents to remedy whatever situation is keeping the child out of school.

"My reason for getting the parents in here is not to find them guilty and issue a fine," Rodriguez said. "It's very important to get the parents in here to find out what the problem is."

The goal, she says, is to get kids back on the right track.

"I will not be imposing fines at first. They will have to do things to ensure they attend school and pass. That's all it boils down to. Making sure our students get an education," Rodriguez said.

