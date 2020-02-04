NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas State Teachers Association posted a letter to Facebook today demanding that Texas schools stay closed through the end of this school year.

The group says seven other states, including New Mexico and Oklahoma, have canceled school through the end of the year.

A spokesperson for the group saying experts expect the pandemic to get worse in Texas, and that the governor must take steps to protect the millions of school children across the state as well as the adults who are serving and caring for them.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: