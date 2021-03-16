CARES Act to provide tuition assistance for college students who were impacted by the pandemic



It's called the Texas Reskilling Grant to Support Local Workforce Demands and is part of a $46.5 million fund established to provide emergency tuition and fees to students who have been impacted by the pandemic



Andy Benoit, the vice president for enrollment management at TAMUCC said, "If they started out at Del Mar with the entire intent on completing a credential to enter the workforce in one of the skilled trades that are tied to our local area, or if they were on the converse side, if they were here at Texas A&M Corpus Christi and were within one year of graduating from the institution but had stopped out."



Stopped out refers to a student leaving during the COIVD pandemic because of loss of job, or desire to make more money in that job or another profession.