CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Graduating seniors from Tuloso Midway High School came together to voice their concerns over the district's graduation plans. The group met last night in a parking lot near the intersection of Leopard and McKenzie with signs expressing their disappointment.

The graduation will be split over two nights and each student is only allowed two guests. Students said they want a chance to graduate with their entire class and many said they have more than two people who have impacted their lives over the years.

The district said safety concerns and social distancing guidelines led to the split ceremony and limited seating.

T-M graduation is set to take place on June 11, 12 at Warrior Stadium.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: