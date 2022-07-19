Tuloso-Midway ISD superintendent outlines back-to-school safety plan including armed officers on every campus

Superintendent Steve VanMatre joined First Edition to discuss the district's safety plan on the first day of school.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday marks the first day of the 2022-2023 school year for Tuloso-Midway ISD! The year-round school district provides one week of intersession after each six weeks of instruction, which accounts for the early start.

Superintendent Steve VanMatre joined First Edition and explained how excited the teachers and administrators are to welcome students back.

"You know, for us educators, the first day of school is July Fourth, New Year's Eve, Christmas Eve- all rolled up into one," VanMatre said. "It is without a doubt the most exciting day of the year."

Though there is noticeable excitement in the air, there is also worry from some parents in the wake of the Uvalde massacre. VanMatre said the district has a comprehensive plan to keep kids safe including having armed officers on every campus.

"In the short term, we have completely revamped our emergency operating procedures, we have scheduled two intensive days of security audit, we have made sure that every school day there will be armed police officers at every one of our campuses," VanMatre said. "We are vigilant about keeping our students and staff safe."

Though preparations are in place, there is no guarantee that there won't be a "situation at one of our schools," VanMatre said.

"What I can guarantee with 100% certainty (is) that as a school district, as an educator community, with the support of our board of trustees, we will do everything humanly possible to make sure our students and staff are safe."

The hope is that students can feel safe and secure on campus so they can focus on their studies and social connections.

"Our students deserve to have an environment and a culture like we grew up in. Where we came to school and the focus was on extracurricular, teaching and learning, being with each other," VanMatre said. "The best thing we do has to be safety and security."

Long term, he said the district is looking at a bond package in November tied to school security. It includes bulletproof glass and security check-ins so visitors can not just walk through the door, but will have to be buzzed in.

