Tuloso-Midway ISD board finalizes superintendent's ouster

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway ISD board members reached an agreement Tuesday with embattled superintendent Rick Fernandez, ending his tenure with the district. It will take effect Jan. 31, 2022.

This comes after the Texas Education Agency launched an investigation into allegations of grade tampering. The TEA found that four students -- including the child or children of a board trustee -- had "an unfair advantage involving a non-district P-E course that was not offered to other students in the district."