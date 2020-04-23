CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Tuloso-Midway Independent School District announced Wednesday that they will be switching to a "Pass" or "Incomplete" grading system for the for the final grading period of the 2019-20 school year.

District officials said it was among several items that trustees took action on Monday, including changes to class rankings, an alternate graduation schedule, and a new instructional calendar for the 2020-21 school year.

According to the district, switching to a "Pass" or 'Incomplete" grading system best allows them to assess a students progress without punishing them because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced students to adopt new distance learning practices. Those who receive an incomplete for the final grading period will be required to go through an intensive program to promote to the next grade level and earn credits.

Tuloso-Midway ISD Tuloso-Midway ISD. 4.4K likes. TM the School of Choice!

Class rankings will also be calculated differently. For this school year, they will be calculated at the end of the first semester rather than the fifth grading period. District officials said those rankings will soon be released by high school staff.

The Board of Trustees also decided Monday to reschedule graduation ceremonies from the originally scheduled date of May 21. The new alternate graduation will be held at 5 p.m. July 9 at the American Bank Center.

Meanwhile, since the coronavirus outbreak has left many things uncertain, the Board approved a new instructional calendar for the 2020-2021 school year, which is supposed to begin July 15. However, they said that calendar could be changed or modified.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: