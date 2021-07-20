Tuloso Midway ISD under investigation by TEA

The district is under investigation for tampering with grades. 3News has received statements from both the TEA and the district.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Education Agency is currently investigating the Tuloso Midway Independent School District for tampering with grades for four students.

Four-page documents obtained by 3News state four students, including the child or children of a board trustee “had an unfair advantage involving a ‘Non-District PE Course’ that was not offered to other students in the district.

The documents also stated that this practice was “implemented in previous years when children of the Board Trustee, as well as the child of a close family friend, earned valedictorian ranking.”

According to the documents, the investigation revealed that 1200 grades were changes without proper authorization in fall of 2020.

3News reached out to the Texas Education Agency for comment, they stated the following:

"I can confirm there is an ongoing investigation into the district. Beyond that, TEA does not comment on ongoing investigations."

3News also reached out to Tuloso Midway ISD and received the following statement from the assistant superintendent.

"Because the investigation is ongoing, we have no further comments on the matter."

