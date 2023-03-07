Tuloso-Midway High School teacher went to work under influence of alcohol Tuesday, superintendent says

The situation was "addressed almost immediately after the teacher in question arrived on campus," a letter from Superintendent Steve VanMatre said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A teacher at Tuloso-Midway High School went to work Tuesday under the influence of alcohol, according to Superintendent Steve VanMatre.

A letter from VanMatre said the "situation was discovered and addressed almost immediately after the teacher in question arrived on campus. The letter did not specify what happened after the teacher was discovered to be under the influence.

"Being that the safety and well-being of our students will always be our top priority, the District will continue to monitor the situation closely," the letter said.

This comes just five days after a substitute teacher at the same school was arrested for being under the influence of alcohol on campus.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.

