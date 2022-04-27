Turtle flag flies high on Texas beaches

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Also known as the Arribada flag, this bright yellow banner is a much more welcome sight than the purple flag warning our beaches have seen lately.
The Padre National Seashore flies this turtle-themed flag whenever Kemp's ridley sea turtles have been found nesting on a Texas beach. It's to alert visitors that other turtles could be nesting in the area.
Regardless of which beach the nest is found on, this flag will go up through the end of nesting season to make sure those turtles stay safe.
According to the Padre Island National Park Service's website nesting counts have been struggling since 2010, so it's more important than ever to protect the ones we have.
As for the flag, when you see it flying use extra caution when driving on the beach. You can report sea turtle sightings by calling 361-949-8174, ext. 226.
