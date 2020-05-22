TEXAS, USA — Twin sisters in Banquete have plenty to celebrate tonight after achieving an impressive accomplishment together. Both are graduating high school with top honors; one as the valedictorian and the other as the salutatorian.

Audrey and Kassandra Villarreal are inseparable. They've been that way since birth. The fraternal twins shared a lot of the same interests over the years, especially when it comes to school.

"We were in Student Council, NHS, Environmental Club, athletics," Kassandra said.

It's a sisterly bond that has also proven to be a sibling rivalry.

"[We're] very competitive in sports and academics," Audrey said.

"We'll try one upping each other in mainly everything," Kassandra said.

That competitive spirit had the two climbing to the top of their class with Audrey as Valedictorian and Kassandra as Salutatorian.

"For me, it's more of a privilege and an honor to get that title, maybe a little bit of bragging rights," Audrey said.

Kassandra is older by about six minutes, and she wouldn't have it any other way.

"I'm kind of glad she beat me," Kassandra said. "I wouldn't want any other student to beat me, glad it was her.

Their mother is no doubt proud of them both as well.

"They worked very hard, Iris Villarreal said. "They are very self motivated."

At their high school gym, the stands were empty, but graduation still happened. Their family stood in center court with face masks and gloves to watch the two take the stage.

Not only are Audrey and Kassandra receiving a high school diploma, but they are also both graduating with associate degrees in Science.

"I would credit my parents because without their support I wouldn't be here today," Audrey said.

A sisterly success story that doesn't stop here. The two won't be going their separate ways anytime soon. They are both headed to Houston Baptist University to become nurses.

