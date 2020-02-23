SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — A university in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has opened a 2,600-square-foot-facility for hands-on experience and research related to the cannabis industry.

The Mining Journal reports that the ribbon cutting for Lake Superior State University's Cannabis Center of Excellence was Friday.

University officials say the idea is to train undergraduate students as “job-ready chemists” with' “innovative experience.”

The school says the education and research program is the first of its kind in the United States to focus squarely on cannabis research.

The program hopes to train students in testing methods that will identify harmful pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals and other contaminants in cannabis.

The cannabis industry is projected to create over 500,000 jobs in the next two years in law enforcement, public safety, regulatory management, business, pharmaceutical and other industries.

The program will offer baccalaureate and associate degrees.

The school announced a cannabis chemistry program last year.

Michigan allows marijuana for medicinal and recreational use, which became legal in December.