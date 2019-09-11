AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin's new basketball arena and events center has a name.

The university announced Nov. 9 that the new arena will be named Moody Center after the Galveston-based Moody Foundation provided a $130 million grant toward the construction.

RELATED:

UT System Board of Regents votes to approve new $338M basketball arena

'Minister of Culture' | Matthew McConaughey gets special role at UT's new basketball arena

The school said this grant to support Texas Athletics marks the single largest gift from the foundation in the university's history. Overall, the foundation has contributed more than $260 million to schools within the UT System.

The Moody Center will replace the 42-year-old Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center, which will make way for the future expansion of the Dell Medical School.

PHOTOS: New basketball arena at UT Austin has a name

PHOTOS: New basketball arena at UT Austin has a name The new basketball arena on the University of Texas at Austin campus has a name: The Moody Center. The new basketball arena on the University of Texas at Austin campus has a name: The Moody Center. The new basketball arena on the University of Texas at Austin campus has a name: The Moody Center.

The 10,000-seat arena will host Texas basketball games as well as university, campus, community and high school events. In order to host concerts and shows, the arena will also be designed to expand to 15,000 seats.

Crews will start to break ground on the Moody Center Dec. 3 before the arena opens in 2022.

VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey gets special role at UT's new basketball arena

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Kyle substitute teacher fired after video shows her allegedly fighting with student

Five kids will be removed from custody of mother seen in viral video hitting son with belt at school

Machete found after person runs around banging on doors in South Austin neighborhood

UT student arrested after mother found dead at Holiday Inn in Downtown Austin

City offering $10M to buy Austin airport's South Terminal back

Austin's 'Servant Girl Annihilator' serial killer continues to baffle investigators