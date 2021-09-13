UT Austin is one of the top public schools in the nation, U.S. News & World Report says

UT tied with the Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of California - Davis and the College of William and Mary for the No. 10 public school position.

AUSTIN, Texas — Hook 'em! The University of Texas at Austin is one of the top public schools in the nation, according to the 2022 U.S. News & World Report rankings of colleges and universities.

UT tied with the Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of California-Davis and the College of William and Mary for the No. 10 position among public schools. UT also ranked No. 38 overall among U.S. universities, tying with UC-Davis.

According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, this latest ranking is the highest overall national ranking UT has achieved since 1985, when it was ranked 25th. Last year, UT was ranked as the nation’s No. 13 public school and No. 42 overall.

In the new rankings, UT came in as the top public university in Texas and the No. 2 Texas university overall. Rice University came in as the highest-ranked overall university in Texas, dropping one spot in the national rankings since last year to No. 17 and tying with Cornell University.

The U.S. News ranked UT as the No. 16 best college for veterans and No. 19 among the most innovative schools. Several undergraduate programs – including engineering, business and computer science – also ranked high. See more of UT's rankings here.

The rankings, published Monday, are based on expert opinions, faculty resources, financial resources, student excellence, student outcomes and alumni giving. This year's rankings also slightly adjusted the assessment of SAT and ACT scores and made greater use of historical data for a few of the other ranking indicators to account for the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on schools.