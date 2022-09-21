UT Tower to be renovated for first time in its history, will cost $26 million

This will be the first time the tower has such a project in its 85-year history and it will serve to "enhance and preserve its legacy."

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The famous tower on the University of Texas at Austin campus will soon be renovated for the first time in its history.

In the 2022 State of the University Address given on Sept. 20, UT President Jay Hartzell announced that the UT Tower will have a restoration and renovation project. This will be the first time the tower has such a project in its 85-year history and it will serve to "enhance and preserve its legacy."

In another update from the UT System Board of Regents and Chairman Kevin P. Eltife, the restoration project is said to cost $26 million. This investment will also contribute to supporting the landscape and "beautification efforts" for areas on campus, including the Main Mall and the surrounding areas.

The renovation to the Tower itself will "restore the exterior to its original brilliance and update the observation deck and beloved carillon bells," the release stated.

“In the 1930s, the UT Tower was a bold statement about the enduring excellence of The University of Texas at Austin. Our board is deeply proud to support carrying that bold vision forward for generations to come,” Eltife said.

Further details regarding the restoration effort will be released at the Longhorns home football game against Texas Christian University on Nov. 12.

"The Tower endures as a beacon for truth-seekers, academic excellence and achievement, on the very spot where our first learning community gathered," Hartzell said. "Soon, the Tower will shine even brighter."

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube