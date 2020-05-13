CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School may be online now a days, but there are still ways to make online learning fun. One example - virtual field trips.

Student Naval Aviator Ensign Serena Hart did exactly that for the first grade class at E.E. & Jovita Mireles Elementary School. The class went on a virtual trip through the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christ. Students got to see the Training Squadron VT-28 Rangers and get a close up look at the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II.

High times for these students as they learned about all of the hard work and academics required for flight training.

