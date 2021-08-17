Premont ISD set to kick off virtual learning with teachers from across Texas

18 students from out of the district were accepted into the virtual program.

PREMONT, Texas — COVID-19 cases started to spike right before the school year.

"I heard and saw in the faces and voices of our parents, genuine fear and understanding that kids have some legitimate medical conditions," said Steve VanMatre, the Superintendent of the Premont Independent School District.

Premont ISD is giving parents an option that no other school in the Coastal Bend can: virtual learning for students who aren't comfortable being on campus.

Even though Premont will not get funding from the state, they are still doing what they can. Step one was hiring people to teach their virtual classes. The teachers come from all over.

"One's in Austin," said VanMatre. "One's in the valley. One's in Falfurrias. I don't think any are in Premont."

Once the announcement was made that they would offer virtual learning, more than 200 applicants came forward, but because of limited resources, only a handful of them could be accepted.

"44 Premont ISD students from grades 1-6, and 18 out of district students would make up our academy," VanMatre added.

One of those out of district students is Victoria Hernandez. Before, she was enrolled in Benavides ISD. Her mom Melissa said she isn't ready to send Victoria back to school.

"People in my house have compromised immune systems," Hernandez' mom said. "To me, that was very important."

Victoria is only 11, so the mix between no masks being required in any school and the recent trend in COVID cases is scary for her. Premont ISD is giving the Hernandez family peace of mind.

"Being K-6, my daughter wasn't able to get the vaccination and I thought that it was important for her to be in the least infected environment which would be our home," Hernandez added.

VanMatre said virtual learning will be offered for at least the first semester of school, or after the vaccine is available for kids under 12.