Water line break forces London ISD early dismissal Monday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A water line break near London ISD is forcing early dismissal on students' first day back from intersession.
The high school and middle schools began letting out at 11:30 a.m., and the elementary and intermediate students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.
London ISD Spokesperson Communications Director Kim Womack said a water line was damaged during construction.
Womack said schedules should be back to normal Tuesday, and that the district will alert parents if there is a change.
