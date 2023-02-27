x
Water line break forces London ISD early dismissal Monday morning

The high school and middle school let out at 11:30, and the elementary and intermediate schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A water line break near London ISD is forcing early dismissal on students' first day back from intersession.

The high school and middle schools began letting out at 11:30 a.m., and the elementary and intermediate students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

London ISD Spokesperson Communications Director Kim Womack said a water line was damaged during construction.

Womack said schedules should be back to normal Tuesday, and that the district will alert parents if there is a change.

This is developing story. Check back with 3NEWS for updates.

