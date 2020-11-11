Students who are failing at online learning can now be ordered to return to campus

The TEA said school districts can now order virtual students to return to campus if they're failing or have too many unexcused absences.

HOUSTON — Retired teacher Donna Lomax said she's learned a lot about technology from her grandsons while helping them learn from home.

"One is in eighth grade and one is in sixth grade," Lomax said. "I ask them questions all the time.”

Fortunately, they’re doing well while learning online rather than on campus at their HISD school.

"The teachers have it all organized for them," Lomax said. "So all they have to do is do it.”

However, not all students are succeeding while learning virtually. We've reported higher than normal failure rates among those leaning from home compared to those back in schools.

Now, thanks to updated Texas Education Agency guidance, districts can order them back to physical schools if in any class the student has an average of 70 or below or three or more unexcused absences in a grading period.

"We have 25% of our at-home learners failing two or more courses," Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said. "We need them back in school.”

Brazosport ISD, which serves Lake Jackson and surrounding areas, decided the day after changes came out to require students to return to campuses after the new year. Exceptions include if there’s a medical condition at home.

"But we do want the students that are not engaging, that are failing, that aren’t learning at our expected levels, to come back,” Massey said.

A number of Houston area districts said they were not planning to make any immediate changes or decisions.

“Houston ISD is aware of new guidance from the Texas Education Agency regarding students who are struggling with academics and/or attendance and is in the process of evaluating it," the district said in a statement. "The health, safety and well-being of students and staff remains at the forefront of all decision-making.”

"You know, my feeling is that they need to be wherever their parents think they’re the safest," Lomax said. "Because that’s the parent’s job.”

Many consider virtual learning a poor substitute for being in a classroom. That may be particularly true for children without proper support at home. Lomax felt lucky her grandchildren are adapting.

“I think they’re very comfortable with it,” she said.