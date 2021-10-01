West Oso Elementary moving to remote learning only

The district has decided to move to remote learning for two days after learning of a positive COVID-19 case.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Independent School District Sunday announced the Elementary school, grades 3 through 5 would move to remote learning only because of a positive case of the novel coronavirus.

The remote learning is in effect for just Monday and Tuesday of this week.

School superintendent Conrado Garcia says West Oso Elementary students and staff will return to in person instruction on Wednesday, January 13.

Garcia went on to say West Oso ISD’s number one priority is the safety of our students, staff, and families. We are committed to following the guidelines required by the CDC, local and state officials. The West Oso Elementary School campus will be cleaned and sanitized immediately.

