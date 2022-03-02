West Oso ISD holds career fair to help students decide career paths

According to Executive Director of Academics for West Oso ISD Kim Moore, presenters are encouraged to share their advice to help students understand their options.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students with West Oso ISD got to visit with over 100 presenters, to find out what careers are out there, once they're ready to take on the world.

The district held their career fair on Feb, 3. Organizers said they want students to know that there are paths to a rewarding and satisfying career.

Representatives from various industries came to visit the school, as well as colleges and universities, and even military recruiters.

According to Executive Director of Academics for West Oso ISD Kim Moore, presenters are encouraged to share their experiences to help students better understand their options.

"A lot of them might see something in a course catalogue and not know what is involved in that career," Moore said. "So we encourage our presenters to share, and some of them might have had multiple career paths. So share how they got to where they are, and what they actually do day-to-day."

Students were also able to participate in some virtual sessions, with those who were not able to visit the campus Thursday.

