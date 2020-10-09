West Oso ISD hosting about 200 students for face-to-face learning

Class started virtually on August 24, but there were setbacks due to a delay of Chromebooks and hot spots for students, according to Superintendent Conrado Garcia.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Oso ISD opened their doors to allow students back on campus with several safety precautions in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Class started virtually on August 24, but had some setbacks due to a delay of Chromebooks and hot spots for students, according to Superintendent Conrado Garcia.

When the district started welcoming a fraction of students back in person on September 8, those kids that didn't have access to proper technology at home were the first to arrive on campus, along with special education and bilingual students.

Garcia said as of right now -- West Oso has about 200 students doing face-to-face learning. Before they can step inside campus, a health screening is done at the bus stop.

"Do a temperature check before they get on that bus because it doesn't make sense to bring a child to school if they are sick," Garcia said.

Once on campus, the students and faculty are equipped with personal protective equipment and are to remain socially distant.

Garcia said if a child on campus tests positive for the coronavirus, they will go home immediately and be asked to quarantine. The school community will also be notified. The district said the classroom will also shut down for 24 to 48 hours to be sanitized.