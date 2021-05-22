West Oso ISD hosts event to teach students about coding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday West Oso ISD hosted wat they called a 'Community Code Jam' at Kennedy Elementary School. The event gave those involved a chance to explore robotics, coding, and computer science.
Organizers say the goal is to bring together students, parents, and volunteer programmers to give them a chance to learn and grow with code. Teachers tell 3News that it also encourages students to explore stem fields.
“There is many jobs and there will be many more jobs that are based on computer science, coding robotics and we want our students to have every opportunity to engage in those jobs and to go into college and career path ways that will allow them to be a part of the future,” said Kim Moore the Executive Director of Education at West Oso ISD.
The event is supported with grant funding from Nueces Electric Cooperative. If you want to learn more about coding and what all is involved, click here.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Five Orange Grove High School students arrested on felony charges for hazing incident, police searching for sixth student involved
- Corpus Christi native publishes book to help normalize disabilities, becomes best selling author
- IRS: Texans affected by winter storm have until June 15 to file taxes
- Joe Gazin announces he will retire from KIII-TV at the end of May
- Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Coastal Bend. Here's what you need to know.