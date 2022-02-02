West Oso ISD increases security following brawl that broke out on campus grounds

West Oso ISD contacted Corpus Christi Police Department Deputy Chief, James Lerma to request an increased police presence on campus this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Extra security was on hand at West Oso Independent School District campuses Wednesday as a result of a massive brawl.

West Oso officials confirmed with 3News that the brawl happened on Feb. 1, between students. Several staff members, including coaches and even a principal were called in to break up the fight.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent for West Oso ISD Conrado Garcia said the school was placed in a lockdown until school staff could gain control over the situation.

Students and staff remained in classrooms until it was safe to leave at the regular dismissal time.

The video of the brawl had been circulating on social media by parents. Garcia also said security helped to deescalate the situation and addiotnal police officers assisted the students, to make sure they left campus safely.

The district responded with a statement following the incident that reads in part "violence will not be tolerated on any of our campuses and we are making sure our students are safe by maintaining a presence in the hallways and imposing serious consequences when students act out."

Additionally, the district said it will use this time to review and enhance its safety and security plan and work more closely with campus security in order to avoid another incident from happening. Garcia said this was a top priority of his.

West Oso ISD contacted Corpus Christi Police Department Deputy Chief James Lerma to request an increased police presence on campus this week to prevent further violence.

The district plans to reevaluate its security measures to avoid situations like this in the future.

