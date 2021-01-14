West Oso ISD Junior High shifts to remote learning after a positive COVID-19 case

The junior high had just reopened campus on Jan. 12 after closing on Jan. 6 because of positive COVID results.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Independent School District announced tonight that the junior high received confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case.

The district has made the decision to move the junior high, grades 6th-8th, to remote learning starting January 14 until further notice.

One day after returning to school, the district has decided to close the doors again.

