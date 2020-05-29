TEXAS, USA — The Board of Regents for Texas A&M University voted this morning to reopen campuses across the school system for the upcoming fall semester.

Dr. James Hallmark is Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs; he said the reopening of A&M campuses across the state will require that all aspects of student life be examined and evaluated in and out of the classroom.

"In the fall, you're going to see significantly more online courses than you would have a year ago, simply because of the space capacity issues to facilitate social distancing requirements," Dr. Hallmark said. "Each individual space has been assessed to determine how many we can put in there, based on social distancing, based on the ventilation system in that particular space."

Common areas such as libraries and study rooms will be redesigned so students can gather, but still have safe personal space.

As for our local campuses at Kingsville and Corpus Christi. Dr. Hallmark said the mild Coastal Bend climate will be a huge benefit.

"We have to take advantage of our outside spaces throughout the fall semester to ensure that it's a lower risk environment," Dr. Hallmark said.

The class day will be extended to allow more time for passing periods and technology will also play a huge role.

"I think as we move forward, we'll see more integration of technology whether it's face to face or delivered via remote environment," Dr. Hallmark added. "Faculty are ready to get back. They enjoy being with the students. Faculty members said it's more affirming to be in front of a class interacting with their students, but they want to do it safely."

