2 free COVID-19 testing dates in Kingsville in October

KINGSVILLE, Texas — There have been coronavirus case outbreaks in many area schools which has prompted school districts to shut down some campuses and suspend virtual learning for a few weeks.

Recently, the Kingsville ISD closed three campuses after the superintendent said there has been a spike in COVID cases within the district. The district will stick to remote learning until November 2.

Due to the increase in cases, KIDS Plus Clinic from Sugarland will be hosting two free COVID-19 testing dates for adults and children 10 years or older.

October 22

Time: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: 1220 West Kenedy Avenue, Kingsville, TX

October 27

Time: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: 1200 West Corral Avenue, Kingsville, TX

