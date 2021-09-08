How Windsor Park elementary plans to combat COVID on campus

Principal Kimberly Bissell said all of the educators will be wearing masks this year and she is hoping the children will do the same.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Windsor Park students and parents had the opportunity to meet their teachers on Monday. The open house event was also the time for everyone to find out the latest COVID-19 policies and protection plans.

Lannette Garrett greeted her new students as she’s set to begin her 24th year as a teacher. Just as last year, most COVID protocols are still in place.

"We will have hand sanitizer every time we walk into the room," Garrett said.

"The children will not be sharing supplies and we will adjust. We will learn to go with the flow."

Garrett said that all desks will have plastic shield dividers in place by the time school starts. But, masks are optional for students.

While we were here at this open house for the first graders, some of the folks were wearing masks, while others said they’re not going to make their child wear one because they believe in fresh air.

"I don’t really think mask protect so as long as they let him go without a mask, I’m fine," Doreen Iwuala, a parent of a Windsor Park first grader said.

Parents like Stacey Sellers are concerned but hoping for the best.

"I think there’s always going to be worry as a parent and I’m sure for all parents, they are worried about their kids, but there’s always that lingering worry, but we just gotta hope for the best," Sellers said.

Dr. Kimberly Bissell is the principal there and was glad to see parents back on campus, though, they won’t be allowed back after this day.

”We are so thrilled to have these people in the building starting tomorrow," Bissell said. "It will be children only in the building, along with educators but for this moment it’s a joyous occasion."

Dr. Bissell also said that all of the educators will be wearing masks this year and she is hoping that the children will do the same.