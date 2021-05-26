Windsor Park Elementary hosts cultural heritage event

"It brings in that sense of acceptance of other cultures as they’re learning other people's backgrounds," 2nd grade teacher Diane Perez said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every year, students at Windsor Park Elementary take part in a cultural heritage event where they research where they came from and dress as their forefathers.



Some of the second graders were part of that long tradition. We spotted displays showing off the culture of Mexico along with Chile and Ireland.

One young man was showing off his work and traditional clothing of Bangladesh which is shared a border with India.

"It brings in that sense of acceptance of other cultures as they’re learning other people's backgrounds; it helps them to accept others," 2nd grade teacher Diane Perez said.



Some of the other countries represented here included Russia, Venezuela and Germany.

