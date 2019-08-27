CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we head into the second day of classes for CCISD, we had a chance to catch up on the celebrations of new campuses.

Windsor Park Elementary debuted their new facility Monday. The school also hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony three-days ago for the community to take a tour of the new state of the art campus.

Students, parents, and faculty members were overjoyed with the potential housed within. The new campus includes science, computer, and art labs, as well as a music room and a media center.

The campus was paid for with a 2014 bond and can easily handle over seven-hundred students.

"We have this beautiful new building, we have great students, and a big flock of students as well," Kimberly Bissell Principal at Windsor Park said.

CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez was spotted at Windsor Park yesterday, as well as Cunningham Middle School, South Park, and Marvin Baker Middle School.

We wish all of our students across the Coastal Bend a great school year!

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: