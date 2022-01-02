Windsor Park Elementary students spark passion for science

The event was intended to teach students something new and develop a love and appreciation for science.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even though CCISD students had the week off, some decided to partake in a quest of scientific discovery.

Inside the school cafeteria at Windsor Park Elementary, kids were cooking with ideas on how to build the perfect boat. Some used wood, while others broke out the Styrofoam.

Windsor Park student Arnold Lopez, along with other students, were taking part in Camp Invention. The children will also be tasked with building paper projectors, robots and more.

"I think it's going to float because I put tape on the cracks to keep the water out, Lopez said. "You can see I put the tape on the boat and then I can push it down in sink."

One after one, the first through eighth grade students placed their boats in a kiddie pool. While none of the boats sank, first grade student Genora Barrett-Robinson knew exactly how her creation stayed on the surface.

"It did because I chose the right materials and it floated," Barrett-Robinson said.

Camp Invention allowed the children to show off their skills and it seemed to really float their boat. Second grade teacher Amanda Moreno said the event was made to show children just how far their imaginations could go.

"To try something, to be risk-takers," Moreno said. "To try something new even if it doesn't work. To just try again, to always generate new ideas and try new things."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.