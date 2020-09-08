With schools in the Coastal Bend starting their year from a screen, some parents say there aren’t enough devices being provided

Parents are also wondering how many devices will be given per household if more than one student is living there.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With schools in the Coastal Bend starting their year from a screen, some parents are saying there aren’t enough laptops being provided for their kids.

Local school districts are doing what they can, but that leaves some parents with unanswered questions.

Parents are also wondering how many devices will be given per household if more than one student is living there.

CCISD told 3News since schools everywhere need the same devices, there are limits on how many will be given out.

Leanne Libby with CCISD said in a statement:

“The priority now is to provide one device per household that has indicated a need. Starting in May, we placed several large orders during the summer months. Due to worldwide demand, there are some delays. We will work with all families to ensure access to a robust education.”

Libby told 3News, CCISD is reviewing campus inventory to identify additional devices to loan.