You can now track COVID cases in Texas daycares

The state of Texas is making public confirmed COVID cases in licensed childcare centers. A database tracking cases in schools is expected in September.

DALLAS — More than 1,100 children and more than 2,200 workers in Texas daycares have tested positive for the coronavirus since March, according to a new database published by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

The spreadsheet shows only 14 children and 14 workers across the state currently positive for the virus. The hundreds of other cases were reported at 1,885 childcare centers over the last few months.

In a statement from the HHSC, David Kostroun, HHSC deputy executive commissioner for Regulatory Services Division said guidance from the Texas attorney general’s office allowed them to make the data publicly available.

The Texas Education Agency also announced Thursday starting in September it will begin sharing data about COVID cases on public school campuses.

Schools will submit data to the Texas Department of State Health Services “any time there is a positive case in a campus community,” according to a statement from the TEA and DSHS.

It’s unclear how quickly districts will be required to report each case and how quickly the state will release that information to the public.

Currently, school districts are responsible for informing parents and any other potential contacts when a student, faculty, or staff member tests positive.

At least eight school districts in North Texas have reported positive cases In August during the first few weeks of school.

“It’s pretty much a certainty that the virus is going to find its way into schools,” said Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Medical Center and professor of pediatrics at UT Southwestern.

Tracking those cases is good public health practice, he said.

“We have to move away from this myth about kids not getting sick, not getting infected or not transmitting the virus because that’s simply not true,” he said. “It’s time we start facing reality.”

He said there is a “tsunami” of information about the virus available right now, which presents a challenge for providers and parents.

Dr. Angela Moemeka, founder of Mark9 Pediatrics in Coppell, advises families to focus on the data that really matters to their families.

“You really need to understand what’s happening at your local campus and chat with your pediatrician about it so you can come up with a plan that fits your child and your family, and not really focus so much on every single situation that could be out there,” she said.

There’s the potential to feel overwhelmed with data points and possible scenarios, Moemeka said.