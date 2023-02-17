Goodwill Industries looks to up your skills and training in the job force

Goodwill’s Career Navigators are skilled and able to help job seekers build and master all the steps needed to obtain and sustain lasting employment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Goodwill Industries of South Texas prides itself in being able to offer job skills and employment services to individuals in Corpus Christi and across the Coastal Bend.

Goodwill’s Career Navigators are skilled and well trained to be able help job seekers build and master all the steps needed to obtain and sustain lasting employment.

Job-hunters can get help with creating a resume, building interview skills, transferrable skills, and digital skills through the help of online tutorials and assistance of Career Navigators.

For more information, click here or call 361-884-4068.

