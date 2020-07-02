SAN ANTONIO — A 75-year-old man was arrested this week after being accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.

According to an arrest report, Paul Zappe was arrested in January after an AT&T technician "observed that the home computer monitor was displaying numerous photo images of nude children."

The technician was reportedly troubleshooting the TV Cable signal at Zappe's home when he noticed the images on the monitor. The technician later provided a formal statement to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators with BCSO confiscated a home computer and several hard drives, flash drives and a phone from Zappe's home, according to the report.

The report said the computer seized from Zappe's home "contained numerous photos and videos of nude children... involved in various acts."

Also, videos allegedly created by Zappe that "showed [Zappe] sexually assaulting a young male" were found on the phone, according to the report. Another video appeared to show Zappe "sexually assaulting a young girl."

One of the investigators "observed that the sexual activity has been occurring over a long period of time, due to the fact that the young male seems comfortable with the acts."

This appears to be Zappe's only brush with the law, with the exception of a speeding ticket in 1983, per court records.