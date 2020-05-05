CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A pair of elementary students and an instructor from Incarnate Word Academy are helping to supply local health care workers with personal protective equipment.

Third grader John Matl and fifth grader Cayson Little have been 3-D printing the p-p-e face shields at their home, while teacher Robert Boostrom is making prints on campus.

Together the trio has printed about a hundred or so shields per week and they've been distributing them to local hospitals, clinics and first responders.