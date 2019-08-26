FALFURRIAS, Texas — Emergency crews near Falfurrias are working to get a fire under control that has burned around 350 acres.

According to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System, Nueces County Nueces County ESD # 1, 2, 3, Texas Forest Service and several other departments are all assisting Falfurrias fire department with the large brushfire.

The 30 Fire as officials named it is approximately 50 percent under control.

The Brooks County Sherrif's Office said no evacuations have been ordered and they did not know if any structures were being threatened.

As of right now, the Texas Forest Service was forced to suspend air operations.

Of course, stay with 3 news as this story continues to develop.

