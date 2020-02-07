Employee at H-E-B Kingsville tests positive for COVID-19

KINGSVILLE, Texas — An employee at the H-E-B store in Kingsville tested positive for COVID-19.
According to H-E-B the employee was last seen in the story on June 22 and the store has been cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then.
All employees at the grocery store have been notified. H-E-B requests all customers to wear masks or facial coverings while shopping.
The grocery store chain stating "In cities and counties with local Health and Safety Plan ordinances, mask use by customers is required. Social distancing, wearing masks, proper hand washing, and sanitization are all things we do to help keep Texas healthy."