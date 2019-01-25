CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi met with representatives of Sam Kane Beef Processors Thursday to continue talks about how the company plans to become compliant with the City's wastewater system.

A Sam Kane representative said they brought in a new chemical company last week to examine the plant and find out where the problems are starting and determine what needs to change in their wastewater process.

It was just last week when the City disconnected services from the plant due to unauthorized discharge in the wastewater system. On Tuesday, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

According to Sam Kane workers, cattle stopped coming to the plant on Tuesday, and the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

"We can't be dealing with any downtime because we can't take care of our families. We can't survive without no cash. You know if we're not working we can't get paid," an employee said.

Employees' at Sam Kane started hearing rumors about bankruptcy and issues with the company more than a year ago.

A spokesperson said the bankruptcy has nothing to do with the plant's waste-water issues.

Employees haven't been given the word on when they will be able to return, but superiors have told employees that they should keep calling to check.