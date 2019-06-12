CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Community Day: Presented by Union Pacific Foundation is right around the corner on December 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Texas State Aquarium's admission is just $2.00 per person on Community Day and children two and under will receive free admission. Parking and admission to the 4D theater is also included on Community Day.

Because of the significant increase in attendance, regular presentations and visitor programs will not be provided.

Tickets will be available on-site only on Community Day, as none will be available for purchase in advance or online.

All the guest's admission money goes back to the aquarium's operations like animal care, staffing, and rescue programs.

“Dollar Days” will no longer be offered at the Aquarium, but Community Days will continue to provide guests an opportunity to experience the Aquarium several times a year at a special discounted rate.

Additional Community Days at the Texas State Aquarium will be held in December.

“We’re thankful for the support of H-E-B, Whataburger, NavyArmy CCU, Union Pacific Foundation, and our other partners which make these community-oriented events a possibility", said Texas State Aquarium President & CEO Tom Schmid.

Many families cannot afford to pay the usual fee to enter the Texas State Aquarium, so Community Day allows families to enjoy all the amenities at a more affordable price.

For more information on upcoming events and future discounted days visit the Texas State Aquarium's website at https://www.texasstateaquarium.org/

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: